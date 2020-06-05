BusinessDay
24 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Lagos

by

Twenty-four more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus and discouraged from the various isolation in Lagos.

They include 15 males and 9 females, all Nigerians. They were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with their families, on Thursday.

Four of the patients were discharged from Onikan, one from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi and 18 from LUTH isolation centres after they fully recovered and tested negative twice for COVID19.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on the social media on Thursday, said the latest has brought to 952 the number of COVID19 confirmed cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos since the outbreak of the disease in February this year.

