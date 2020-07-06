201 health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Edo

Edo State Government on Monday said no fewer than 201 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

Patrick Okundia, the State Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen in Benin City.

While urging the frontline staff to take the necessary precautions when treating any patient, the commissioner expressed the state government’s commitment towards the protection and welfare of the state’s health workforce, especially frontline workers.

He commended the health workers for putting their lives on the line to support the government’s efforts at containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

“I want to commend the resilience, sacrifice and commitment of health workers in Edo State. They have shown uncommon resolve in curtailing the spread of the virus and protecting other citizens during the outbreak.

“A total of 201 health workers have tested positive to the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state. I urged the frontline staff to ensure safety precautions are taken when treating any patient,” he said.

Okundia, who pleaded with residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the spread of the virus, added that 87 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged, having tested negative to the virus following their treatment at the state isolation facilities.

He also added that a total of 805 patients have so far been discharged in the state, 1,383 confirmed cases and 47 deaths recorded.

He, however, assured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will not relent in ensuring the welfare of the state’s health workforce as well as continue to intensify efforts to contain the pandemic across communities in the state and protect Edo people.

Meanwhile, Edo House of Assembly has adjourned plenary indefinitely following the result of a second confirmed case of the pandemic in the complex.

Speaker of the House, Frank Okiye, said the adjournment was to enable lawmakers and workers of the assembly to undergo COVID-19 test.

Okiye, who made the announcement during plenary, said the disease was spreading at an alarming rate in all the communities in the state.

“The spread of the COVID-19 has gone into all the communities and the Edo State House of Assembly is one of such places in the state.

“We now have a second confirmed case in the assembly, against this backdrop, members and staff including the press are by this notice mandated to undertake the compulsory test for the COVID-19.

“We must all come to terms with the reality on ground that the disease is real and it is in our midst. The disease is not a death sentence,” he said.

He, however, appealed to members and staff to make themselves available for the test as the house would require a healthy workforce to carry on with its statutory legislative duties.

The lawmakers had last week relocated plenary sitting from the House complex in Ring Road to the old legislative chamber at government house for fumigation over alleged some staff tested positive to COVID-19.

The Speaker of the house was the first index case of the virus in the state.