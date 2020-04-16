Update: Nigeria records biggest daily discharge of Coronavirus Patients

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded the largest single-day discharge of Coronavirus patients, with 30 recoveries in Lagos and Osun States, and the Federal Capital Territory.

However, the number of confirmed cases also rose by the daily highest in daily, gaining 34 across the country.

Lagos, with the highest number of cases of coronavirus in the country, discharged 16 Wednesday from the isolation centres in the state, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced via his twitter handle.

Osun State, which has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria, discharged six of the patients, the governor announced.

Gboyega Oyetola, the governor, announced this via a notice his twitter handle on Wednesday, saying the patients had tested negative for the disease twice.

In the Federal Capital Territory, which is second in the number of coronavirus cases, five patients were discharged late on Wednesday, according to the FCT Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on Covid-19. Seven patients had been discharged late on Tuesday, the committee announced earlier on Wednesday.

Akwa Ibom State, with a total of 6 confirmed cases, discharged three patients after their results turned negative, according to the commissioner for health, Dominic Ukpong.

Ukpong said an additional person who had presented symptoms of Covid-19 but tested negative, was also to be discharged.

Out of 407 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, Osun has 20, after Lagos with 232, and the Federal Capital Territory with 58.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced that by 11:20 pm on Wednesday, death from Coronavirus in the country was 12, while 128 had been discharged.