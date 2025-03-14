Zylus Homes, one of the notable players in the Nigerian real estate market, has set out on a journey towards achieving its ambitious ‘Project 2000 homes’ which it hopes to achieve in five years.

The company, which is the real estate investment and development subsidiary of Zylus Group International, launched a 223-unit estate known as Lekki Avana Bungalow & Resort in Lagos recently as a testament to the beginning of that journey.

According to officials of the company, the launching of the Lekki project is part of its strides towards redefining accessible and affordable housing, explaining that the new estate was designed for homeowners and investors to reside in, unwind, and thrive.

Bukola Olatujoye, CEO of Zylus Homes, commended the over 2000 realtors who were at the launch, emphasizing that the launch signified a historic milestone for Zylus Homes, marking the beginning of a transformative journey in Nigeria’s real estate market.

In the same vein, Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Group CEO of Zylus Group, also explained that Lekki Avana was birthed from the company’s vision to support the government’s effort at reducing the housing deficit, assuring of the company’s commitment to providing luxury yet affordable housing solutions for Nigerians, aligning with the broader mission to empower communities and foster socio-economic development across the nation.

He stressed that the estate guarantees a resort lifestyle experience, noting that 80 units were currently under construction with a mortgage plan in partnership with Imperial Mortgage Bank to empower aspiring homeowners and making it easier to translate their dreams into reality.

The launch event was attended by notable dignitaries, including the 55th Alara of Ilara, HRM Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the Board Chairman of Zylus, Olumide Emmanuel, National President of REDAN, Akintoye Adeoye, REDAN Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Tony Aspire, MD, Imperial Mortgage Bank, Ayo Olowokere, amongst other stakeholders in real estate.

The guests lauded Zylus Homes for the audacious initiative, describing the plan to deliver 2,000 homes in five years as a groundbreaking stride in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

Lekki Avana Bungalow & Resort is strategically situated within the Idera Scheme in the Eleko community, offering residents a unique blend of resort-style living, luxury, and affordability. It also stands as a promising investment opportunity, reflecting Zylus Homes’ commitment to innovative and sustainable housing solutions.

