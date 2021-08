Zipline Company, an aerial logistics company specialised in delivering medical commodities has put plans in motion to launch its operation in Kaduna and Cross Rivers States. According to the company, it has entered into partnership with both state governments to help in the delivery of emergency and efficient medical care services. When launched in September,…

