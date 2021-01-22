BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Zeta-web launches low-priced, super fast internet solutions

Zeta-web
Chris Obasi, the managing director of Zeta–web Nigeria Limited

Zeta-web Nigeria Limited, an indigenous Information Technology (IT) firm in Lagos has reiterated its commitment to bring robust broadband and internet solutions that would ease productivity for Nigerians in the post-covid 19 workplace. The company introduced Z-Force, a super-fast internet service designed for Nigerians working from home and other notable services for other market segments….

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.