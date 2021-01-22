Zeta-web launches low-priced, super fast internet solutions

Zeta-web Nigeria Limited, an indigenous Information Technology (IT) firm in Lagos has reiterated its commitment to bring robust broadband and internet solutions that would ease productivity for Nigerians in the post-covid 19 workplace. The company introduced Z-Force, a super-fast internet service designed for Nigerians working from home and other notable services for other market segments….

