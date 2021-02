Zenith posts biggest 3-month gain as profit rises to N230.6bn in 2020

Shares of Zenith Bank rallied 4.84 percent, Tuesday, its biggest daily gain in more than three months, after the tier 1 lender shrugged off the pandemic to deliver impressive performance in the 2020 financial year. Despite the pandemic that disrupted economic activities, the profit of Zenith Bank hit N230.6 billion in 2020, up by 10…