Zenith Bank, Nigeria’s second-biggest lender by asset, posted its highest profit in nine years in the first half of 2021 as net income on fees and commission surged. The tier-one lender which is the first among its big five peers to release half-year results grew profit by 2.29 percent to N106.12 billion in the six…

