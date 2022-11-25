Zedcap Partners dedicates 2022 FMDQ gold award to clients

Zedcap Partners Limited has dedicated its fourth successive FMDQ Gold award for the best brokerage service to its clients for their support, trust and loyalty through its five-year journey.

The inter-dealer brokerage firm, a member of Zedscrest Group, provides brokerage service in the fixed income, currencies and derivatives markets.

The firm won the coveted FMDQ award at an exclusive event held on Friday, November 11, at The Grand Ballroom of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, setting an unprecedented record of winning the accolade four years in a row.

Commenting on the recognition, Oluseyi Akinbi, Managing Director, Zedcap Partners, said the recognition indicated that the company has achieved significant success since its inception, even though its five-year journey has been fraught with some challenges.

“This award means a lot to us. We are just five years but have achieved so much in an environment laced with many challenges to overcome,” he said. Akinbi, who thanked the organisers of the FMDQ Gold Awards, added that Zedcap Partners could not have attained its current position without the continued support of its key stakeholders, including the clients, employees, regulators and partners.

While receiving the awards, the Assistant Vice President, Zedcap Partners, Oluwatosin Ayanfalu, reiterated the company’s commitment to remain focused on providing a best-in-class trading experience for its clients across Africa.

“The continuous support and growth we have received over the years have given us the drive and platform to take on the next stage in evolution for us, which is expanding into other markets in Africa and being that bridge between the Nigerian capital markets and the continent,” he said.

The FMDQ Gold Award for Best Brokerage Service goes to the brokerage firm with the most satisfied clients, voted by Members of the FMDQ Securities Exchange as providing the most exemplary brokerage service.

FMDQ is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide seamless execution, clearing and settlement of financial market transactions across the debt capital, foreign exchange and derivatives markets, through the FMDQ Entities – FMDQ Securities Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited and FMDQ Depository Limited – towards transforming the Nigerian financial markets through its “GOLD” (Global Competitiveness, Operational Excellence, Liquidity and Diversity) Agenda.