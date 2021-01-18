BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

You cannot decouple business from sustainability – Unilever CEO

Unilever Nigeria

The Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre recently organised its annual CEO Forum to review corporate Nigeria’s implementation of sustainability practices. The question was: can we still be talking sustainability at a time when the planet is in chaos, people seem dispensable and profits are dwindling? Present at the well attended online forum themed ‘Sustainable Business…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.