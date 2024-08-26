X3M Ideas reaffirms commitment to support education in Lagos

X3M Ideas, a Lagos-based creative agency, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Lagos State government in providing high-quality education accessible to all learners.

According to a statement, the agency launched X3M Tech, an initiative that aims to equip students from less privileged backgrounds with essential foundational tech training and strengthen community ties across the state.

“The program saw a presentation ceremony held on Wednesday at the Muritala Ajadi Animashaun Community Senior Grammar School in Surulere, Lagos, marking a significant milestone in X3M Ideas’ 12-year tradition of supporting public schools in Lagos State,” the statement said.

Steve Babaeko, group CEO and chief creative officer of X3M Ideas emphasised the importance of the initiative as a medium of a tech-enabled future.

“The objective of this program aligns with our vision of a tech-driven future. By equipping young Nigerians with essential digital skills, we are empowering the next generation with vital technological skills that will enable them to thrive in our rapidly evolving digital world while also contributing to the Lagos State Government’s digital transformation agenda,” he said.

He added that the X3M Tech program benefits 41 students, with the top 10 performers receiving state-of-the-art laptops equipped with software to facilitate continued learning and skill development.

“The curriculum focuses on essential areas such as web development, product design, and creative writing, preparing students for the demands of the digital age,” Babaeko said.

Jamiu Alli-Balogun, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, commended X3M Ideas for its contributions.

“X3M Ideas has consistently demonstrated its strong partnership with the Lagos State Government through its unwavering support for our educational system and the student body as a whole. We are excited about the future and look forward to collaborating on more innovative initiatives that will benefit our students and enhance their learning experiences,” he said.