Wragby wins Microsoft Partner of the Year 2020

Wragby Business Solutions & Technologies Limited has been named Nigeria 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year. The award which holds yearly recognizes companies who have shown a commitment to customers success, providing innovative and unique solutions that solve problems for customers. This win for Wragby is coming on the back of a series of wins in the last four years, including 2019 Nigeria Partner of the Year, and Global Finalist for the 2019 Application Innovation Partner of the Year. Being recognized yet again as Nigeria’s 2020 Partner of the Year demonstrates their expertise as a technology solution provider.

The finalists and winners for the awards were selected from more than 3,300 nominations collected from more than 100 different countries worldwide based on their commitment to customers, their solution’s impact on the market and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the Microsoft 2020 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face — from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

Based in Lagos Nigeria, Wragby Business Solutions & Technologies has a wholly indigenous team of women and men across the age spectrum who are, according to them, “obsessed with customer success.” The company provides solutions for customers in various industries by leveraging its expertise in Cloud Platform & Application Infrastructure, Data & Artificial Intelligence, Software Engineering & Application Development, Enterprise Workplace Security and Productivity, Business Solutions, and Advisory Services.