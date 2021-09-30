‘With Tromz, users of goods-hailing services will be free from bad experiences’

Damilola Ishola is the Co-founder of Tromz, an Uber-like goods-hailing logistics company. In this interview with BusinesssDay Endurance Okafor, he shares insight on how the tech start-up is going to change logistics services in Nigeria. The company that connects consumers to dispatch riders plans to ride on technology to deliver the best user experience. Excerpts:

Tell us about yourself

My name is Damilola Ishola, I am a co – Founder of Tromz. The other Co-Founders are Babatunde Ogunsugba, and Oluwasesan Oduwole. Tromz is an e-hailing platform solution for providers and users of goods-hailing services such as dispatch riders, and hailing vehicles, with swift, timely, affordable and seamless deliveries.

So Tromz is a cutting-edge experience driven by technology, and aimed at maximizing the utility of technology in facilitating seamless and stress-free delivery circles for the benefits of both users and our partnering riders.

What inspired the idea to launch Tromz?

The idea was born from various ugly experiences users suffer in the hands of various logistics companies into goods-hailing.

These complaints include delays in linking senders to a rider, long delivery hours, safety of goods, unprofessional conducts of some riders when relating to senders or receivers, and costly services, among others.

We realized that most people that patronize goods hailing services are business people who are very busy and time conscious. So the idea is to bridge the time gap between connecting them with riders, and also delivering their messages to the receiver within the shortest possible time even at an affordable cost.

For now, we are leveraging on partnerships with various individuals who own at least a delivery bike or car and provide good-hailing services.

So for now, we don’t have our own bikes or vehicles, but we are basically using those of existing goods-hailing service providers signed up with us. So when a request is made by a sender, we link him or her to the closest rider available.

Partnering riders can place as many dispatch bikes or cars on our platform and make more income. At the end of each trip we only get little commissions which aren’t noticeable from the service charge, for our App maintenance.

The goal for us is to capture all riders from various companies under the app, while the App automatically connects them to those in need of their services within the closest proximity they may be from the sender, and make them to the deliveries within the shortest possible time.

So it’s a win-win situation for us at Tromz. We onboard the users in need of goods-hailing services and link them to our partnering rider closest to them. While the rider takes the bunch of the payment, we only get a little commission which is almost unnoticeable.

How does Tromz work?

It currently runs as an App which can be downloaded on Google play store and Apple play store, and can also be accessed via www.tromz.com.

So all a user needs to do is first download and register on the App, or access Tromz via the website, after registering, key in the details about the message(s) you intend to deliver, including pictures, and receiver’s address, and you would be assigned a rider immediately.

What is the goal for Tromz?

The goal for us is to become a household name as regards logistics e-hailing. We have other plans in the pipeline that shall be revealed as time goes on; however, we want to be that household name that resonates with every Nigerian all over the country. For the pilot phase we have started with Lagos State and Ogun State.

What distinguishes Tromz from existing logistics company?

We are selling swift delivery time, security of your goods and affordability of our services.

The payment platforms are also very flexible. We accept cash at hand, or paying via your wallet embedded in the App. Users can also transfer money to each other’s wallets via the App, they can also transfer money to riders via their normal bank transaction.

We also accept card payments, that is, users can link their card to their accounts on Tromz and we make deductions directly from it whenever you make a delivery.

Tromz is a customer friendly platform. Our doors are always opened for both our users and partners. Our services run from 7am to 10pm daily.

What is the payout process for riders?

In terms of payment, other companies we know into e-hailing services pay riders weekly or monthly, but for the Tromz platform, riders can request for a payout at the end of every day after close business.

They will immediately get paid once we confirm that there are no unresolved queries from customers on any of the services they delivered for that day.

However if there are any unresolved queries, their attention would be drawn to it, and we work together with the rider in resolving the issue and payment is made afterwards.

Also, while riders can make as high as N20,000 per day for their services, our commissions are on very low flat rates of N210 per delivery for bikes and N310 per delivery for cars.

How secure is Tromz?

First, senders can track what they are sending from point A up to point Z. At the end of the trip, an OTP automatically generated by the App.

The sender then reveals this to the receiver of the goods, who then discloses it to the rider at the point of delivery to ascertain that the trip has been completed and the goods went to the rightful person.

How do you handle cases of absconded riders or damaged goods?

First we understand that business involving goods in transit is a very delicate one that comes with its own risk. This is why we are working hand in hand with relevant security operatives and architecture in Lagos state to help in handling such instances.

Nevertheless, absconding with items is almost impossible with Tromz. This is because we perform a deeply rooted due diligence and KYC on all our partnering riders and users, not just for the safety of goods but also the safety of our users and partnering riders.

Aside from this, it may interest you to know that at the end of a delivery circle, the App provides a page where the sender can rate the services of the dispatch riders.

At that point, they can state their experience, either good or bad, and we would take actions necessary to address them.

This rating card would also help us in rating all riders under our platforms so as to be proactive in keeping the customer informed of the quality of the rider even before they engage.

Also, during the delivery trip, the sender can track the rider via the App from every point in time. If the sender notices that the rider has derailed from the track he/she was supposed to take, there is a live chat function on the platform, on which we can be immediately reached, and we immediately step in from there.

Also, we were intentional to have designed the process in such a way that the rider can’t end a trip without getting an OTP code from the sender.

This means that, if a rider decides to abscond with the goods, he remains traceable even if he puts off his/her phone, as the App would keep running until an OTP is provided. It’s just a matter of time before the law enforcement agency catches-up with him.

So in summary, we are building a strong relationship with the Nigerian Police Force. We make sure there is a proper KYC and background check on every user and rider enrolled on our platform, while also vetting their riders permit. We would also be introducing NIN to the process of due diligence as time goes on.

Hence if such an issue comes up, it first goes through an in-house investigation, which involves tracking the Bike from the point where it received the goods to the point where the trip is leading.

After investigation, if the rider is found culpable, the payout is withheld to cater for the cost of the stolen or damaged goods, and then they would be apprehended and handed over to the police for proper prosecution.

The App also warrants senders to articulate the number of items they are sending, by snapping and uploading the items on the App when making a request.

This is for future referencing and safety of the goods. This allows the rider know what exactly the sender intends to send as soon as he picks up the request, and also crosscheck the picture with the items at the pickup point.

The App also has a direct access to calls where conversations can be held between the sender and rider.

Also, there are terms and conditions the partnering riders and users of the App must agree to while signing up to further ensure security of all involved in the delivery process.

Are the goods insured during transit?

All the security measures we have taken are simply because 90 per cent of insurance companies don’t want to deal with goods in transit. They consider it a high risk.

However, we are still working on insurance cover and the moment we find the right partnership, it shall be communicated. But what we have done for now is to build and continue to improve our security architectures, in that when insurance finally arrives, it will be an added advantage.

Alongside this we would keep educating our riders on safety measures while on transit to avoid harms to their personal safety and the goods. We also educate them on handling fragile goods and goods of high worth.