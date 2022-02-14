Why Ariston, Juventus extended regional partnership to Africa

Ariston, one of the foremost players in thermal comfort industry with revenue of 1.95 billion Euros as at September 2021 (about N890 billion) and 7,700 employees in 42 countries, has signed a regional partnership with Juventus as part of Ariston Group’s bid to deepen its market share in Africa and conquer the challenges of the continent’s markets.

This is the third step of collaboration between Ariston and Juventus that started in China and Indonesia in 2021. With this partnership, the two Italian brands are joining their ambitions of resilience, growth and development, assuring high performances.

By this partnership, Ariston is basically strengthening the pillars of quality and durability that have kept the brand for 92 years and also strengthening the brand equity.

The partnership ensures that the two brands are playing together to win great challenges. “Challenge is a value deeply rooted in the culture of both Ariston and Juventus. Ariston seeks success with determination, aspiring to ensure comfort, thanks to its high quality of products, solutions, pre-and after-sales support. Likewise, Juventus always fights to achieve unbelievable performances. Champions mean people, to face new and demanding challenges, both Ariston and Juventus need to have great teams, with the right skills, passions, enthusiasm and attitude –striving to top levels of performance”, the brand owners of Ariston said while unveiling the partnership.

Read also: Akinwunmi becomes acting chairman as Purple makes board changes

During the presentation event, broadcast directly from Allianz Stadium, Laurent Jacquemin, CEO of Ariston Group said that he was thrilled about the partnership, rooted in Italian excellence and with a global vision and reach, to win the great challenges of the African markets.

“Our commitment in Africa is paramount, with over thousands of distributors and partners and a broad range of products, including electric, gas, solar water heaters and boilers, which makes us today among the leaders in the territory. Teaming up with Juventus in Africa further reinforces our position”.

Also speaking, Emanuele Steno, Vice president of the Middle East Africa region of Ariston said Ariston being the preferred water heating brand for African families and professionals is the group mission. ”Having a solution for any consumer need is very important to us”, she said.

Giorgio Ricci, Juventus’ revenue officer said Africa with over 15 million followers, represents for Juventus an area of key strategic importance and Juventus academies in Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Nigeria work relentlessly to bring our experience and values to many African soccer enthusiasts.

“We are delighted to be working with Ariston, the two brands share the immense synergy of true Italian heritage as well as innovation”.