Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s innovative and digital- driven financial institutions has reassured its esteemed customers and shareholders that it remains standing on strong financial fundamentals and reliable performance metrics, riding on the back of seasoned and astute leadership. The bank gave the reassurance, through Ademola Adebise, its managing director/chief executive officer, while reacting to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login