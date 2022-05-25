Wema Bank reiterates commitment to customer data confidentiality

Wema Bank Plc said its attention has been drawn to recent reports of members of the public receiving text messages with account numbers.

“We implore members of the public that, as a financial institution, Wema Bank takes issues around data integrity and breaches seriously, and we are currently investigating the reports. Recently, we embarked on a massive activation campaign in the month and wish to state that all accounts opened are valid and fit for use.

“We would like to reassure our customers that we keep all customer data confidential. Do note, however, that no account can be activated except by the owner of the account, when the person downloads the app and proceeds with account confirmation,” the bank said.

“Again, we implore everyone to keep their personal details safe as scammers are on the prowl and would use all opportunities to defraud customers. Where you think your data may have been compromised, please change all your passwords and PINs immediately.

“We want to assure all our customers that your financial transactions remain safe and secure with Wema Bank. We appreciate all our customers for choosing to bank with us and urge them to refer our simple, convenient, and reliable digital banking services via ALAT to their friends and family,” Wema Bank further said.