Wema Bank empowers Nigerian SMEs to compete in global trade

Wema Bank has launched the Wema Export Trade Academy—a comprehensive training programme designed to equip Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the essential skills and tools needed to succeed in the competitive landscape of global trade.

According to the management of the bank, this initiative represents Wema Bank’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of Nigerian businesses, supporting their ambitions to thrive on an international scale.

Navigating the complex landscape of export trade involves overcoming regulatory, financial, and logistical hurdles, which can often hinder small businesses from establishing a foothold, the Wema Export Trade Academy is designed as a solution to these challenges faced by Nigerian SMEs when entering international markets, the lender said.

The Academy specifically structured to address each critical aspect of global trade, providing SMEs with targeted guidance on compliance, documentation, financial planning, and risk management.

Through the Wema Export Trade Academy, SMEs will benefit from expert-led sessions, mentorship from industry professionals, and practical insights into international business practices, positioning them to make significant contributions within global markets.

The programme also places emphasis on building a network of Nigerian exporters, encouraging peer support and collaboration, while fostering connections between businesses and international trade facilitators. This holistic approach to export training will enhance efficiency and productivity, empowering Nigerian businesses to become competitive players in the global economy.

Moruf Oseni, managing director/CEO of Wema Bank, elaborated on the lender’s rationale for focusing on the Export Trade Academy to empower SMEs in global trade, highlighted the initiative’s significance.

“The Wema Export Trade Academy reinforces Wema Bank’s dedication to building the capacity of Nigerian businesses and supporting their evolution into formidable global competitors. By addressing the barriers in export trade, we are enabling Nigerian SMEs to seize new opportunities in international markets, which aligns with our vision to empower lives and support sustainable business growth.”

According to Oseni, the Export Trade Academy embodies Wema Bank’s pioneering spirit and commitment to providing SMEs with practical, impactful solutions. With comprehensive training on export processes and access to strategic financial products, the programme stands as a testament to Wema Bank’s role as an enabler of growth for Nigerian enterprises.

Wema Bank continues to set the standard for innovation within Nigeria’s financial services industry, supporting individuals and businesses across various sectors to achieve sustainable growth. The Trade Academy represents the latest stride in bank’s mission to empower Nigerian SMEs, further strengthening its reputation.

