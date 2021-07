The Board of Directors of Wema Bank Plc on Friday July 23 announced the appointment of Olusegun Adesegun and Adeyemi Adefarakan as Non-Executive Directors of the Bank effective from July 19, 2021. The appointments of Prince Olusegun Adesegun and Adeyemi Adefarakan have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, according to a notice at…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login