Warnermedia partners Nigerian Trending Media Africa to offer clients access to more advertising solutions

Warnermedia and Trending Media Africa are pleased to announce the commencement of a strategic partnership that will further diversify Warnermedia’s business streams, while offering Trending Media Africa (TMA) clients access to advertising solutions on the high-quality American blockbuster movie channel, TNT, as well as Warnermedia’s iconic kids’ channels, Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

Warnermedia has been present in Africa for more than 20 years, operating six channels across the continent in 56 English, French and Portuguese speaking countries; including Africa’s favourite kids’ channels – Cartoon Network and Boomerang – and Africa’s tailored blockbusters destination, TNT.

“Our wide portfolio allows us to target a large array of segments from young adults, to families, to kids. We can, therefore, offer client’s a fully integrated advertising offering on our channels,” Guillaume Coffin, VP Head of Commercial and Business Development Turner France, Africa & Israel said.

“We know that clients are looking for fully integrated advertising packages which Warnermedia is now able to do in Nigeria through our TMA partnership.”

On its part, Trending Media Africa is one of Nigeria’s leading media sales representatives for satellite TV, radio and other related media platforms with a cumulative experience spanning over 50 years.

The company has demonstrated its understanding and clear vision of what customer relationships and satisfaction should be, thus becoming a key player in a booming and highly dynamic market, where brands are more and more active to gain market shares. “We are excited to partner with the world’s leading media and entertainment giant. Nigeria is a vibrant market that holds a lot of growth potential for the brand, and, we will work closely with Warnermedia to deliver the best returns,” Julius Osumah, Managing Partner, Operations at TMA remarked, said.

TMA is now representing Warnermedia’s channels in Nigeria, giving clients access to a broader distribution with its kids’ channels, and movie destination TNT, being available across Dstv’s Family and Premium offerings. At the same time, Cartoon Network and TNT are accessible to Gotv subscribers on Gotv MAX, and TNT also featuring on the Gotv Jolli package.

“With TMA’S expertise and its ability to bringing game-changing innovation coupled with trade marketing flair, we are convinced that with this new partnership, we will bring even more value to clients,” Coffin concluded.

Following the new partnership, Carton Network and Boomerang will be bringing fresh content like the allnew I, Elvis Riboldi, Lamput and Kingdom Force to their channels, as well as more than 1 000 new episodes of the channels’ favourites like Teen Titans Go, DC Superhero Girls, Apple and Onion, Zig and Sharko and Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz. TNT has an exciting line-up with great blockbusters such as The Illusionist, Crank, Robin Hood, Gladiator, The Island, Jurassic Park and King Kong.