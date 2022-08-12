Walure Capital unveils tech hub in Lagos, plans national expansion

As the exodus of tech talents continues to hit Nigeria, especially the banking and financial technology sector, Walure Capital; a talent pipeline, software consulting, IT training, product innovation, and smart learning firm, has reiterated an unwavering commitment to addressing the challenge by creating and nurturing a pool of tech talents.

The Managing Director of Walure Capital, Samuel Adeleye, stated this at the formal launch of its N700 million state-of-the-art facility, Walure Hub in Lagos, recently. The Hub is a co-working space specifically designed for tech talents, start-ups, remote workers, teams, and organisations.

Adeleye who expressed excitement for the future of technology in Nigeria, disclosed that Walure Capital is keen on helping tech talents across Nigeria to unleash their full potential and explore opportunities in the tech ecosystem. He also emphasised that the company wants to address the issue of young tech talents wanting to leave Nigeria.

“Talents are not just in Lagos alone. What we plan to do is to replicate this in every strategic state. We are working with close to two hundred developers. We want to empower people with access to rare opportunities in technology space”.

Meanwhile, as a one-stop company that delivers technology exposure for global impact, Walure Capital, through its academy, Walure Academy, provides a range of professional courses, designed to help talents upgrade their skills and improve performance in a given career.

Speaking on Walure Academy, General Manager, Walure Capital, Obafemi Okubanjo, stated that the Academy offers online, onsite, and in-plant learning modes, using state-of-the-art technology, which includes the use of light-board technology for online learning.

Okubanjo highlighted some of the courses offered by Walure Academy, which include Product Design, Front End Development, Back End Development, Software Quality Assurance, Software Quality Assurance Automation Testing, Flutter Development, Cyber Security, Azure DevOps, and more.

He further stated that organisations that operate a hybrid mode of work can take advantage of Walure co-working space for their employees on the mainland.

The event which was well attended by dignitaries in the private and public sectors drew the commendations of Lagos State Commissioner of Physical Planning, Gbenga Salako as well as other high-profile individuals. The Commissioner commended Walure Capital for playing a critical role in making Lagos state the hub for tech talents.

“What you are actually doing is in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Lagos State Government. What the Governor was looking at is also what you are doing: bring back those tech experts who have the knowledge, the brain to do great things, back to the State”, he said.