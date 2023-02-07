Wakanow appoints Olateru-Olagbegi as new group VP, marketing

Wakanow, a travel tech company, has announced the appointment of Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, a former broadcaster and media executive, as its new Group Vice President, Marketing.

According to a statement by the company, the appointment which takes effect immediately will see Olateru-Olagbegi supervise and develop marketing strategies for all the brands within her portfolio, including Wakanow.com, Onburd.com, and Kalabash.

“Gbemi is exceptional as she understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than most people considering her rich history in media,”

“As we continue to define the future of the travel industry, opening new doors, creating ease of travel, unlocking new destinations and providing fintech services that enhance travel, I believe the addition of Gbemi to the team will help define and lead this exciting phase of creativity and connection with customers,” Adebayo Adedeji, Group CEO, Wakanow Group, said while announcing her appointment.

Olateru-Olagbegi, while speaking on her appointment stated that she is excited to join Wakanow, especially at a time when travel is a core focus for young Nigerians and its storytelling critical to Nigerians present lives and future.

“I am grateful for the leadership’s confidence in my abilities and honoured to be able to use my experience to help build an already dynamic brand especially as the company is at a critical point as it restructures for global expansion,” Olateru-Olagbegi stated.

In addition to her new role, Olateru-Olagbegi is the co-founder and executive producer at TNC Africa. She has over 16 years of experience in broadcasting and is also the co-host of the podcast, Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz.

Olateru-Olagbegi has a bachelor degree in Communications from Oakland University, Michigan, United States, with a Master degree in Media and Communications from the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University. In 2015, she founded Gbemisoke shoes for women with difficulties in shopping for the right shoe size.