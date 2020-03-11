Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Companies

Vivacity PR restates commitment to support girl child cause in Nigeria

…holds event to commemorate International Women's Day

by
Buhari not involved in Sanusi's crises-Presidency Tony Ailemen, ABUJA. Presidency has appeales to Nigerians to leave President Muhammadu Buhari out of the travails of the former Emire of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi A statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the President is in no way involved in the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano. All such insinuations are untrue, malicious and politically motivated, he said. According to Shehu, Buhari does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence. On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates. "As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments,” the statement noted. The Presidency said it would be unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian President. "Although a retired General and former Military Head of State, President Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation. They all have their powers specified under the Constitution." The President however commended the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement. He also prayed " that the will of Allah will be done at all times, and that the emirate/state and its people continue to experience progress irrespective of who is on the throne".

A global Public Relations firm, Vivacity PR has restated commitment to supporting and promoting the girl-child cause in Nigeria.

Kemi Areola, chief executive officer, Vivacity PR, made this commitment at the Vivacious Ball 4.0 event held in Lagos on Sunday to commemorate the international women’s day as well as lend a voice to the plight of the girl child in Nigeria.

Areola said the event was designed to foster sustainable support and empowerment for the girl child and related causes.

“One major issue affecting the girl child today is lack of education. When it comes female genital mutilation, equal opportunities, domestic violence and sexual rights, it all boils down to lack of education. Hence, my team and I are identifying a girl child from each school in different communities who is underprivileged to ensure she gets an education to university level and this we hope to sustain”, she added.

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the first lady of Lagos State who was represented by Olabisi Onigbajo commended Vivacity PR for projecting the plight of a girl child, making her live a normal life and ensuring she competes favorable with her male counterpart.

She admonished attendees at the event to be part of the movement in creating a gender-equal world, adding that it is the responsibility of everyone to tackle gender balance and discrimination.

“The existence of human life is impossible without equal participation of both men and women. It also determines development. The girl child should be respected and loved. This is why I align with this event to grow the needed support for our girls.

“The present administration of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is looking at partnering with organisations like Vivacity PR to help in the education of the girl child and play up their interests,”the first lady said.

She however encouraged girls across Nigeria to remain focused, believe in themselves, and live their comfort zones so that their true potential can manifest.

Hajiya Zakiyaya Masari, the wife of Kastina State governor, represented by Nasir Mohammed said the first lady of Katsina State is looking at working closely with Vivacity PR on promoting the course of the girl child.

“Our next plan of action is to partner with Vivacity PR. We are looking at how to learn from them and take their advice,” Masari said.

She said education of the girl child in Kastina is changing now for the better

She noted that for years now Kastina State has had a department focused on the girl child development, which is headed by the special adviser to the governor and they are doing very well in collaboration with international partners in the country.

“Things are really changing. Girl child enrollment in school has changed, withdrawal of the girl child from schools have reduced drastically. You see so many girls proceeding from secondary schools to the university. Once you support a woman, you have supported a whole society,” she added.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

N1.3trn Customs revenue shows inefficiency in Nigerian…

Blue Seal Energy Group announce plans to construct $12.5m…

Meristem launches N1 billion Exchange Traded Funds on NSE

1 of 3,571