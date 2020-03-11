Vivacity PR restates commitment to support girl child cause in Nigeria

A global Public Relations firm, Vivacity PR has restated commitment to supporting and promoting the girl-child cause in Nigeria.

Kemi Areola, chief executive officer, Vivacity PR, made this commitment at the Vivacious Ball 4.0 event held in Lagos on Sunday to commemorate the international women’s day as well as lend a voice to the plight of the girl child in Nigeria.

Areola said the event was designed to foster sustainable support and empowerment for the girl child and related causes.

“One major issue affecting the girl child today is lack of education. When it comes female genital mutilation, equal opportunities, domestic violence and sexual rights, it all boils down to lack of education. Hence, my team and I are identifying a girl child from each school in different communities who is underprivileged to ensure she gets an education to university level and this we hope to sustain”, she added.

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the first lady of Lagos State who was represented by Olabisi Onigbajo commended Vivacity PR for projecting the plight of a girl child, making her live a normal life and ensuring she competes favorable with her male counterpart.

She admonished attendees at the event to be part of the movement in creating a gender-equal world, adding that it is the responsibility of everyone to tackle gender balance and discrimination.

“The existence of human life is impossible without equal participation of both men and women. It also determines development. The girl child should be respected and loved. This is why I align with this event to grow the needed support for our girls.

“The present administration of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is looking at partnering with organisations like Vivacity PR to help in the education of the girl child and play up their interests,”the first lady said.

She however encouraged girls across Nigeria to remain focused, believe in themselves, and live their comfort zones so that their true potential can manifest.

Hajiya Zakiyaya Masari, the wife of Kastina State governor, represented by Nasir Mohammed said the first lady of Katsina State is looking at working closely with Vivacity PR on promoting the course of the girl child.

“Our next plan of action is to partner with Vivacity PR. We are looking at how to learn from them and take their advice,” Masari said.

She said education of the girl child in Kastina is changing now for the better

She noted that for years now Kastina State has had a department focused on the girl child development, which is headed by the special adviser to the governor and they are doing very well in collaboration with international partners in the country.

“Things are really changing. Girl child enrollment in school has changed, withdrawal of the girl child from schools have reduced drastically. You see so many girls proceeding from secondary schools to the university. Once you support a woman, you have supported a whole society,” she added.