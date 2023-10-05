VFD Group gets NGX listing approval

VFD Group has said it has received approval to list its shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

As a result, the company’s shares will begin trading soon.

“We are thrilled to have received approval to list on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which marks a significant milestone for our company,” Nonso Okpala, group managing director/ CEO of VFD Group.

“This listing will give us greater access to capital markets and will help us achieve our strategic goals for growth and expansion,” Okpala said.

Babatunde Busari, group chairman said the listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited will increase the brand visibility and broaden their reach by enabling the firm to attract new investors and deepen relationships with the existing investors.

CardinalStone, while notifying clients on VFD group listing on the Nigerian Exchange Group said, “This is to notify you that VFD Group Plc will be listing by introduction on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, on Friday, October 6, 2023.

“The company previously trading on the NASD Over-the-Counter (OTC) platform, has been officially delisted after the proprietary investment company revealed its intention to list its stocks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited,” CardinalStone said.