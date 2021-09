Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve, has announced its partnership with a foremost Chinese restaurant in Lagos, Xing Xing Restaurant, to reward Verve cardholders with a 5 percent discount anytime they use their Verve card to pay for meals at the restaurant from now till December 31, 2021. The Verve and Xing Xing…

