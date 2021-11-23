Verve cardholders to enjoy Black Friday discount, gifts, on Konga

Africa’s leading payment cards & digital tokens brand, Verve International, has announced its partnership with e-commerce platform, Konga, to reward Verve cardholders with a whopping 10 percent discount for shopping on the e-commerce platform between now and November 30, 2021.

In addition, cardholders who make more than four purchases with their Verve cards during the period, stand a chance to win exciting gifts including brand new iPhone 13 pro max phones.

This exciting Black Friday shopping season offer is consistent with the brand’s commitment to reward its loyal cardholders.

Speaking on the promo, , Cherry Eromosele, the group’s chief marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group explained that the offer was introduced in acknowledgement of Verve cardholders’ loyalty, and to fulfil the brand’s promise to increase platforms and channels on which the Verve card can be used.

Eromosele noted that while Verve will continue to provide innovative payment solutions to the financial community and Verve cardholders, the brand is also attentive to its cardholders’ passion and lifestyle needs and will continue to support them.

“This partnership with Konga is one that we are thrilled about because it is an opportunity to treat our loyal cardholders to discounts and gifts for shopping. The partnership also increases usage touchpoints for our cardholders to use the Verve card. We assure our cardholders that shopping this season will be seamless, convenient and secure.” she said.

“What better opportunity to tick items off their shopping list than now? We urge all existing Verve cardholders to take advantage of this opportunity, and we also encourage prospective cardholders to ask their banks for a Verve card and enjoy the offer before the promo closes on November 30, 2021.” she added.