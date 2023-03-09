Veritasi Homes redefines luxury living with Camberwall Advantage 5 launch

Consistent with its vision to create world-class spaces that are not just comfortable, but also highly functional and of superior quality, Veritasi Homes, a foremost luxury real estate development company, has launched a new product it calls Camberwall Advantage 5.

In terms of concept, design or finishing, Camberwall Advantage 5 represents the company’s innovative and creative way of redefining and setting a new standard in the burgeoning luxury segment of the real estate market in Nigeria.

According to the developer, Camberwall Advantage 5, which is located in Lekki Phase 1, off Freedom Way, is a landmark property that promises to elevate urban living to new heights. With it, the company seeks to present a magnificent luxury residential construct that will provide a seamless and exquisite living experience for its residents.

This modern piece of architecture comes as a new addition to an earlier four in the Camberwall Advantage Series. It embodies the company’s vision and takes it to the next level, according to Nola Adetola, CEO of Veritasi Homes.

“We’ve thoughtfully designed every aspect of this property to provide residents with an exceptional living experience and, best of all, the opportunity to enjoy massive ROI on their investment over time. We think of this project as more than a residential luxury space.

To us, it’s a story waiting to be written by its residents. It is a place where memories will be created, experiences shared, and dreams realized,” Adetola assured prospective residents.

Tobi Yusuff, a Partner at Veritasi Homes, explained that home is where the heart is, adding that it is their duty as developers to create a space that nurtures that heart. “To some people, home is a sanctuary, a place of comfort and relaxation, or just a space to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and recharge,” he added.

He said that whatever it might mean to certain individuals, they ensured that this project speaks to individual needs, noting that they were excited to offer Camberwall Advantage 5 to the market, just as they were confident that it would quickly become one of the most sought-after properties in the area.

Camberwall Advantage 5, which comprising apartments and terraces, possesses enviable features such as ample parking space, an elevator, a swimming pool, a full-sized fitness centre, 24-hour security surveillance, and a personal study in the terraces. These spaces are designed to bring residents together, fostering a sense of community and belonging.