Vendease names Chaudry as new CFO amid rapid growth

Vendease, Africa’s food tech procurement platform, announced the appointment of Mohamed Chaudry as Chief Financial Officer on August 27.

Chaudry brings over 20 years of experience in scaling businesses, securing funding, and implementing strategic financial initiatives. At Vendease, he will focus on driving innovation and enhancing operational efficiency in food procurement across Africa.

In his previous role as Group CFO at Foodhub, Chaudry was instrumental in expanding operations to eight countries, significantly boosting revenue, and growing the team. At SeaJet, he secured multi-million-dollar funding and led successful market expansion initiatives.

Read also: Nigeria needs tech-driven agric to tackle surging food prices Vendease’s COO

“I am excited to join Vendease at such a pivotal moment. The opportunity to contribute to the company’s expansion and innovation in the Foodtech space is truly inspiring,” Chaudry said. “I look forward to working closely with the team to drive sustainable growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Vendease continues to advance its platform, leveraging digital technology to optimise procurement efficiency and foster long-term partnerships within the food business ecosystem.

Uchechukwu Nwankiti Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).