VCH unveils Home Design Collections, records ground-breaking of Capital Gardens Estate

Victoria Crest Homes, (VCH), one of Nigeria’s leading real estate development companies has again moved to address Nigeria’s housing deficit with the unveiling of its 2022 Home Design Collections at Citadel Views Estate, and the ground-breaking of Capital Gardens Estate, a 40-hectre estate.

Having successfully delivered over 580 homes in 2020, VCH said these projects are part of its commitment to make exquisite living affordable to all through an array of housing options with exceptional features at a decent budget.

The Home Design Collections at Citadel Views Estate are designed with cutting-edge scalable solar solutions that let each household get its own power whilst being connected with local grid and gas-powered backup generators.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony of Capital Gardens Estate, Kennedy Okonkwo, Founder/Group CEO, Nedcomoaks Limited and Victoria Crest Homes said the projects mark a turning point for Nigerians.

“This is my 20th year in the industry, starting from being an agent to becoming a renowned developer in the industry. Today gives us a better perspective of an opportunity to improve on what the consumers want,” Okonkwo said.

The renowned developer said the journey has been one of tenacity, resilience, absolute faith in God and absolute conviction that there is a lot to do in Nigeria to improve the fate of the common man, improve infrastructure deficit and improve housing deficit.

“Most importantly, if you put a good roof over man’s head, you have given him an opportunity to have a better dream and a better perception about his future,” he added.

Speaking on how he intends to bridge the gap of housing deficit in Nigeria, Okonkwo explained that the issue of housing deficit will always be there, adding that other developed countries are faced with the same challenge.

He further explained that as population increases, rural-urban migration will increase, making the city centres suffer lack of the needed infrastructures such as housing.

He however assured that as an organisation, Victoria Crest Homes is committed to doing its best with the cooperation of all the stakeholders in the industry; from the government to the people, to the housing authority, to the regulatory authorities, to the private sector developers; thereby opening up opportunities for collaborations.

He said real estate development companies and other stakeholders can do the same to ensure those collaborations bring forth the needed improvements in the country.

Also speaking at the event, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Special Adviser to Lagos Governor on Housing, commended Kennedy Okonkwo for being among that group of people developing homes in Lagos and bridging the housing deficit.

“Every time people say there is a housing deficit in Lagos, I tell them we have capable joint venture developers in Lagos and this is just an example of what the government and the private sector is doing. We would like to have more friends and partners in progress,” Benson-Awoyinka said.