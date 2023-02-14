Valuejet, Kalabash partner to ease payment burden

Passengers on Valuejet now have the option to pay for flights in installments using Pay Small Small™, a payment platform powered by Kalabash.

This arrangement allows customers to pay for their flights in small, manageable installments.

With this new partnership, Valuejet customers can now pay for their flights in a way that works for them, booking their flights in advance with a 25 percent down payment and spreading the balance in convenient installments, making it easier and more convenient than ever to book a trip.

Ladi Ojuri, chief executive officer at Kalabash said, “We are excited to be working with Valuejet to bring our innovative payment platform to their customers.”

“By making travel more accessible and affordable, we hope to help more people experience the joy of travel.”

Over the past year, it can be seen that Pay Small Small™ has redefined the travel experiences of millions of travelers and stakeholders in the travel industry across Africa.

“By offering convenience, flexibility, and control to travelers, we create a win-win situation for both Valuejet and its passengers alike,” Ojuri said.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kalabash to offer our customers a new way to pay for their travel with Pay Small Small™. With Pay Small Small™, our customers can now break up the cost of their flights into small, manageable payments, making it more affordable and accessible for everyone.” says Trevor Henry, head of Commercial, ValueJet.

Customers will have access to this service starting on 20th January 2023 and will be able to book travel deals with the opportunity to book up to six months in advance to and from the following destinations – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Asaba & Jos.

“Checkout is simple and no credit checks are required because all customers have access to the payment plan. To access Pay Small Small™ on ValueJet, simply visit ValueJet and select “I want to Pay Small Small™ with Kalabash” as the checkout option,” Henry said.