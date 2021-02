Validata and Inlaks have entered into a partnership agreement which will see the two companies cooperate on future Temenos projects in the African region. The African banking market is one of the fastest-growing and profitable markets globally. With most banks in the region undergoing a digital transformation, there is a great demand for test automation…

