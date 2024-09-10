US-based Nigerians build location-sharing, tracking, app to enhance security

A group of Nigerians based in the United States has launched an app built to revolutionise call and location-sharing experiences of users worldwide.

Known as SeeMeGlobal, the app, which can be downloaded free on PlayStore, combines the functionalities of tracking and location-sharing devices with the values of audio and video calls.

The app, according to George Kalu, CEO, Concept Technologies LLC, in a statement has been built to enhance the personal security of people, and support remote employee management while enhancing the experiences of people who make audio and video calls.

He said the voice and video call clarity of the app bests others like WhatsApp, Messenger and others offering the same features in the market while users are also enabled to exchange text messages all free of charge.

Kalu, in the statement, said the launch of the revolutionary app, in addition to its unrivalled audio and video call quality, SeeMeGlobal was built to also support businesses that demand real-time management and supervision of employees in remote locations.

“Today’s workplace is increasingly changing. We have many businesses with employees operating from remote locations. While the conventional workplace uses tools such as registers and clock-ins to monitor the presence of staff in the office, the challenge for managers and supervisors of a workforce, especially a sales team in different locations can be arduous. But with the tracking and location-sharing features of SeeMeGlobal app, business owners can determine the real-time locations of their field workers. This means that employees, vendors, and sales teams can hardly pretend to be working even when they are not.

“The app enables supervisors and managers to monitor in real-time what those outside the office location are doing, know exactly where they are at every point in time and this will lead to more productivity and more precise appraisal by remotely located managers and supervisors,” he stated.

The app, Kalu explained further, is permission-based and will enable users who are away from their loved ones to share their location and through this, share the experiences, sights, and sounds of their remote location.

Also speaking on the app, Concept Technologies’ Chief Marketing Officer Charles Will-Obong in the statement said the values embedded in the app are unique and designed to enhance user experiences and safety.

“Seemeglobal is the only app in the world with the ‘Seeme’ feature for location sharing. From the shared location link that is built into the app, a voice call can be made between the users that are involved. The particular location shared can be seen through Google Maps or satellite maps as the user chooses. This is important in cases such as abductions where people’s security is compromised.”