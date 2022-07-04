Unlimint integrates with Telegram as payment provider

Global fintech Unlimint, has announced its integration with Telegram, a free cloud-based, cross-platform instant messaging service, becoming its official payment provider.

With the integration, Unlimint’s clients will be able to use the fintech’s solution straight from the messenger as well as their website or app, creating a seamless experience for end users.

Unlimint is an award-winning global fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe, operating from five continents.

Telegram allows its more than 500 million active users to send messages, photos, videos, and files of any type, and create groups for up to 200,000 people or channels for broadcasting to unlimited audiences.

The payment integration powered by Unlimint is a result of modern consumers’ demands and a response to the evolution of online shopping. The integrated capabilities include paid features for subscribers and a payment system built into the platform to facilitate purchases of services and goods directly through the chat. The platform includes a 3DS user authentication system for every transaction and to ensure customers’ information is kept private, sellers on the marketplace cannot store and process personal data from buyers, whilst the automated anti-fraud system sifts out suspicious transactions.

With social commerce on the rise and marketplaces becoming the norm for online consumers, merchants need to be prepared to adapt to new trends.

According to Statista, the value of social commerce sales will reach around $2.9 trillion by 2026. Research by Shopify shows that 38 percent of consumers purchase products through marketplaces at least once a month.

Commenting on the new payment integration, Irene Skrynova, Chief Customer Officer at Unlimint, said “We are delighted to be Telegram’s official payment provider. The integration comes at a perfect time as the eCommerce world evolves into a more complex space to include safe purchases through multiple channels, including messenger platforms.

“At Unlimint, we are always monitoring all current trends, platforms, and systems to make sure that our payments solution has all the latest integrations and tools that would be useful to our existing and potential merchants. For those looking to increase sales, this dynamic partnership brings continuous innovation and secure payments across the multifaceted Telegram platform.”