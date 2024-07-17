Universal Insurance projects N20bn premium for 2024

Universal Insurance Plc, an underwriting firm, is targeting a premium income of N20 billion for the 2024 financial year, given the positive indices so far.

Ben Ujoatuonu, managing director of Universal Insurance disclosed this at the 2023/2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors held in Lagos.

According to Ujoatuonu, all the company indices are showing positive signs and we will continue to sustain the tempo, adding that the Company has grown its Asset from N11 billion in 2022 to N17 billion in 2023.

He said: “I was here last year to brief you on what we have done, our projections, and what we intended to do. I am here today to let you know that all that we set out to achieve for the end of the year 2023, by the grace of God, I will say we achieved 98 percent of them. The branches we intended to open, were opened and I told you that we expected to end the year with a premium income of about N10 billion. However, we ended the year with a premium income of N9.3 billion with a profit of over N530 million.

“This year 2024, we started out with very high expectations. We are also looking forward to opening more branches in 2024. We are projecting to end the year with a premium income of about N20 billion. It may interest you to know that as of today, we are doing about N9.3 billion in premium income, and we are very optimistic that we are going to achieve it before the end of 2024.

“Our asset will also increase from N11 billion to about N17.5 billion and our shareholders fund will increase from about N9 billion to N12 billion. So all the indices for us are showing positive signs and we will continue to sustain it.”

Ujoatuonu stated that Universal’s partnership with the Journalist Association has added a lot of value to the company and they value it a great deal.

He said: “For so many years, when we go out into the market, one of the challenges we had was people asking, “Is Universal still existing? That was a question we were getting then. But today, with your support, the projections, and what we’ve been able to do in Universal as a brand, people now want to be part of it. People now want to identify with our company and we are grateful for your putting us out to the public.

“We are getting into partnerships with a lot of groups and in various states and we are very hopeful that they will create the level of value we are looking forward to.

“At the end of the day, we are meeting our claims obligations and stakeholders are happy. In April when we had the broker’s evening, it was very clear that the NCRIB endorsed Universal Insurance as a company to deal with in terms of service delivery and claims payment.

We are sustaining that level of relationship with brokers and we are very hopeful that it will continue to add the level of value we expect, the CEO said.