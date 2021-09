Unitrust Insurance Company Limited has restated its commitment to sustainable growth through effective and efficient service delivery driven by technology aimed at guaranteeing value addition to all its clients. John Ijerheime, managing director/CEO of Unitrust made the disclosure while addressing members of NCRIB during the September edition of the NCRIB Members’ Evening sponsored by Unitrust…

