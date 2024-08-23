United Airlines to increase seats by 133% with daily flights between Lagos, Washington

United Airlines has announced an increase in service between Lagos and Washington D.C., from three times weekly to daily flights between December 4, 2024, and February 14, 2025, reflecting a 133 percent year-over-year increase in seats for this period.

This will be the first time United’s service between Lagos and Washington D.C. will operate daily and the flight continues to be the only night-time departure from Lagos to the U.S., enabling customers in Nigeria to benefit from more travel options to visit Washington D.C., as well as convenient day-time connections to destinations across the Americas.

Since the launch of United’s Lagos to Washington service in 2021, United has operated flights with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft featuring 28 United PolarisSM business class lie-flat seats, 21 United Premium PlusSM premium economy seats, 36 Economy PlusSM seats, and 158 standard economy seats.

The revolutionary design of the Dreamliner offers customers many features for increased comfort, such as large windows, spacious overhead storage, and modern LED lighting to simulate a full day, helping passengers adjust their internal clock on the transatlantic flight.

“Africa continues to be an integral part of United’s global network and we are delighted to announce an increase of flights from Lagos to Washington Dulles during the winter season with our state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner aircraft,” said Oluwatomi Bola-Sadipe, United’s Country Sales Manager Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

“We are proud to not only offer our customers in Nigeria even greater travel choice when booking their next U.S. getaway, but also provide convenient one-stop connections to over 70 destinations across the Americas, including Houston, Chicago, and New York/Newark.”

United originally served Nigeria from 2010 to 2016 and resumed service in 2021. Today, United offers customers in Nigeria a nonstop three-times-weekly service, increasing to daily during the winter season, from Lagos to Washington, D.C.