Union Bank partners BusinessDay to sponsor SME100 Event

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s foremost financial institutions, has forged a partnership with BusinessDay to sponsor the ‘Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs in Nigeria’ event.

Since its first event in 2018, this initiative has evolved into a pivotal platform for celebrating and endorsing the remarkable accomplishments of small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

The Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs in Nigeria’ event not only acknowledges the remarkable contributions of SMEs to the country’s economy but also serves as a unique stage for networking, learning, and recognition.

The event is poised to bring together a diverse audience of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers under one roof to connect, exchange ideas, and appreciate the substantial role played by SMEs.

Apart from recognising these outstanding businesses, the gathering will also include dynamic sessions, engaging exhibitions, spirited pitch competitions, and invaluable mentorship sessions led by distinguished business leaders.

BusinessDay, through SME100, has a successful track record of collaborating with over 5000 SMEs in the past, amplifying their presence and impact in the market.

This year’s event is expected to welcome over 500 participants, offering a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and potential partnerships.

One of the notable features of this event is the exceptional quality of the panel sessions, which promise valuable insights and opportunities for SMEs in Nigeria.

Union Bank has consistently been a driving force in supporting entrepreneurs to establish and maintain thriving businesses.

The bank has achieved this by offering dedicated SME products, low-interest loans, and flexible repayment services. These offerings have empowered entrepreneurs to channel their creativity and drive, creating positive change within their respective communities.

Additionally, Union Bank provides support for SMEs through various platforms, like the SME Digital Connect, a platform that offers a range of digital solutions that empower SMEs with the latest financial technology for efficient business management.

Global Finance’s recent recognition of Union Bank as the 2023 ‘Best SME Bank in Nigeria.’ Underscores the bank’s pledge to its core objectives of helping small businesses grow and become a pivotal player in the development of the Nigerian economy.

This sponsorship not only highlights Union Bank’s unwavering commitment to supporting SME growth and development but also provides significant avenues to explore networking opportunities and facilitate exposure for the SME ecosystem.