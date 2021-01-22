Unilever sets out plans to help build a more equitable, inclusive society
Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of beauty and personal care, home care, and foods and refreshment products, has announced a wide-ranging set of commitments and actions to help build a more equitable and inclusive society by raising living standards across its value chain, creating opportunities through inclusivity, and preparing people for the future…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.