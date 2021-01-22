BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Unilever sets out plans to help build a more equitable, inclusive society

Unilever
Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever

Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of beauty and personal care, home care, and foods and refreshment products, has announced a wide-ranging set of commitments and actions to help build a more equitable and inclusive society by raising living standards across its value chain, creating opportunities through inclusivity, and preparing people for the future…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.