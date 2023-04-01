Unilever Nigeria hits N88.5bn turnover in 2022

Unilever, one of Nigeria’s major consumer goods firms has released its audited financial results for the year ended 31st December, 2022 which shows remarkable revenue growth.

The company recorded turnover of N88.5 billion in the year under review which represents 26percent topline growth compared to N70.5 billion recorded in the corresponding year in 2021.

Unilever recorded a gross profit of N31.1 billion for the year ended 31st December 2022 which is 53 percent up versus N20.3 billion reported for same period last year.

“Unilever Nigeria remains focused on the delivery of its 4G growth model of competitive, consistent, profitable, and responsible growth,” said Carl Cruz, managing director of Unilever Nigeria while commenting on the results in a statement.

“Unilever is pleased with its performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories,” Cruz said.

Read also:Nigeria’s 10 largest companies by assets in 2022

“Unilever Nigeria will continue to strengthen its operations in the country to meet citizen’s needs in health and hygiene through our brands and products,” he added.

The result showed a profit for the year from continuing operations of N4.4 billion for the year ended 31st December 2022 compared to a profit for the corresponding year in 2021 of N0.7 billion which is 549 percent up versus 2021.

Overall, Unilever recorded net profit of N4.4 billion for the year ended 31st December 2022 compared to a profit for the corresponding year in 2021 of N3.4 billion (including profit from discontinued operations).