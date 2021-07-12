Underwriters, NCRIB give their endorsement as Africover247 targets market penetration

Underwriting companies, as well as the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) have given their support to Afriglobal Insurance Brokers Limited quest to deepen penetration through digitalisation. Africover247, a product of Afriglobal Insurance Brokers Limited is a round the clock digital insurance transaction platform that will assist businesses, individuals and technology providers access insurance…

