United Bank for Africa (UBA) is set to hold another edition of its business series centered on how women have, against all odds, achieved progress and contributed to the Nigerian economy.

A statement by the bank says this year’s edition is themed, ‘Against All Odds: The Impact of Women,’ highlighting how women have broken barriers and went on to become a force to be reckoned with in their respective fields.

The series, scheduled for 12:00 PM (WAT) on Thursday (today) at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA House, Lagos, aligns very closely with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, #AccelerateAction, and will be aired on ARISE News, TVC and on the bank’s social media handles.

“This edition of the UBA Business Series is a celebration of the incredible contributions women have made to society and the economy. We cannot overlook the impact and dedication these women make to nation building and the economy; that is why we intend to inspire more,” said Shamsideen Fashola, head, Retail and Digital Banking at UBA Group.

“By sharing their experiences, our panellists will inspire and empower others to rise above challenges and drive meaningful progress.”

The session will feature a panel of accomplished women, including Eniola Fadayomi, board chairman, Africa Prudential Plc; Faraja Kotta Nyalandu founder & CEO, Shule Direct of Tanzania; Flora Fabyan, managing director, BOI Investment and Trust Company Limited; and Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime.

“At UBA, we believe in the power of women to transform societies, and this is shown in our corporate governance and workforce recruitment. We are honoured to host these remarkable women who have defied the odds and achieved extraordinary success in their respective fields,” said Alero Ladipo, head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA’s Group.

