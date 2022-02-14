UBA gifts customers awesome digital experience at Valentine with new internet banking

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to launch the new internet banking, tagged ‘Made for Love’ in time for the Valentine season which is widely celebrated all over the world as the season of love.

The newly upgraded internet banking has been fully equipped to provide a new digital experience to customers as the bank has invested in cutting edge technology to achieve this with attention to the smallest detail.

“As always, UBA remains committed to prioritising customers, which is why the bank has gone the extra mile in conceptualising an outstanding service, with countless benefits and features designed to give its esteemed customers increased control and accessibility to carry out their transactions with ease,” Kennedy Uzoka, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than 21 million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touchpoints, in 20 African countries.

With a presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.

As a key part of the new features, the application has been loaded with security elements to protect all financial transactions on the bank’s platform and is securely focused on the ultimate customer experience.

Speaking on the internet Banking payment system, Uzoka explained that it is the best in its class and was designed with multiple-factor authentication security features, which makes it extremely difficult to hack. He, however, advised customers not to divulge personal information to third parties, in order to keep the line of transaction fully protected on the part of the customer.

Some of the upgraded features include the transfer of money from UBA account to other UBA accounts, sending money to saved beneficiaries, card-less withdrawal for self and for third party, personal financial management and so much more.

“Mobile technology is our strategy in UBA, and we have devoted a lot to ensure that we are able to deliver banking services using a web system that is unparalleled across the globe”, Uzoka explained.

The new internet banking is the customers’ personal finance manager built with a distinctive user interface that will change the face of banking, and it has been designed as a multilingual and multi-currency Web payment system to address the needs of all categories of UBA customers, irrespective of education and tribe, either for Individual customers or small and medium enterprise (SME) customers.

According to the institution, the new Internet banking runs concurrently in the 20 countries of UBA’s operation, interacting in the different languages and cultures in line with the specific needs and regulation of the country in focus. It is sleek and trendy with a seamless user interface and can also speak to the specific country where it is being used.

“Interestingly, we have worked towards creating behavioural insight for our customers and working around this to address the real needs of our customers using the Omnichannel platform and running on our open digital platform, which is very interactive and armed with lifestyle services,” Kayode Ishola, Group Head, Digital Banking, said.