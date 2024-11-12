UBA appoints Henrietta Ugboh as non-executive director

…As Owanari Duke retires from Group Board

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the appointment of Henrietta Ngozi Ugboh as a Non-Executive Director on the Group’s Board.

The appointment has been duly approved by the relevant regulatory bodies including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) whose approval was granted last Friday, a statement from the bank has said

UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, who commented on the appointment, said: “Henrietta Ngozi Ugboh exemplifies the qualities of a seasoned banker and professional, with decades in her banking career.”

Ugboh holds a degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, an MBA from ESUT Business School, and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School. She has over 30 years experience in banking and is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FICA).

Elumelu added that with her considerable experience and expertise which spans Commercial Banking, Credit, and Risk Management, amongst others, the Board is excited about the positive accomplishment she will bring to the bank, adding, “We look forward to her invaluable contributions to the Group.”

The Board also announced the retirement of Mrs. Owanari Duke, an Independent Non-Executive Director, who joined the UBA Group Board in October 2012.

During her tenure, Owanari Duke provided distinguished leadership, serving on numerous Committees of the Bank such as the Board Governance Committee, Board Audit, Governance, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Board Credit Committee, Finance & General Purpose Committee and Statutory Audit Committee.

On behalf of the board, Elumelu expressed deep appreciation to Duke for her dedication and significant contributions to the Group, wishing her the best in her future endeavour.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than forty-five million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London, Paris and Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services

