TTSWG reiterates commitment to collaboration among telecommunication, tech stakeholders

As part of its efforts to drive collaboration and resilience among stakeholders in the telecommunications and technology sector, the Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) recently hosted its 2021 webinar to address various national issues that ensure the implementation of sustainable business practices that benefit the sector and the country. The event brought together…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login