TrustBanc Holdings Limited (TrustBanc), the parent company of four regulated financial services companies, has said it has successfully closed its Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP) issue for a total amount of N1.7 billion on July 22, 2021. The 180-day CP was issued at a discount of 13.5323 percent and a minimum subscription of N5 million….

