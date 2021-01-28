Tros Technologies offer free training to help SMES stem cyber risks
…launches platform for building mobile Apps
Tros Technologies, Indigenous tech firm, has announced a free webinar on cybersecurity training, to help Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMES) as well as large corporate organizations to tackle the rising trend of cyber risk especially with the high rate of remote working. “Working remotely has its perks, he problem with this is that…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.