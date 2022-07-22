Trophy Stout marks unique traits of Nigerians with new campaign

Trophy Extra Special Stout, a brand of International Breweries PLC, said it has launched a new thematic campaign aimed at celebrating exceptional leadership and originality traits in Nigerians and Africans by extension.

The campaign tagged ‘No DNA needed, originally black,’ rides on the school of thought that, like Trophy Stout, there are born rulers in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, who walk their paths by innovating in their fields and becoming leaders despite the hardship and challenges of a third-world country.

Tolulope Adedeji, the marketing director of International Breweries Plc, said it is an inborn attribute of Africans to be natural leaders, which is taken seriously in Africa and taught from birth to adulthood.

“The growing need to ensure the black identity is not lost gave birth to this preposition and our new personality – the modern leader,” she said.

Continuing, she said: “These modern rulers are top on their games, with followership that is legendary. This is visible in all our brand ambassadors including Tacha, Tubaba, Simi Drey, and Made Kuti. They do not fade but grow more fans as they become living legends and excel across all fields and demographics.”

Bamise Oyebami, marketing manager of Trophy Stout, said the company does not just sell brands but movements that assist in building on Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

“Trophy Extra Special Stout is an extra special product brewed in Nigeria with well-grown and quality crops. It is something we are proud of as it’s part of our heritage,” Oyebami added.

Trophy Extra Special Stout is billed to storm Abuja and Lagos in the coming weeks with its ‘black parties’ themed the ‘future of black’.