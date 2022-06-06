Treegar taps innovation to deepen access to global financial markets

Treegar, an investment company, said it has continued to adopt innovative strategies to help people invest in the global stocks market.

Ayo Ogunlowo, the co-founder of Treegar, said the company was founded to simplify investment in financial markets for investors while providing access to global financial markets in the most seamless and cost-effective way.

Ogunlowo said that investing in stocks ensures a secured future, potentially high returns, beats inflation, and makes an investor part owner of a company.

According to him, inflation is almost inevitable but investment in stocks offers a silver lining.

“If you keep a portion of your earnings in a piggy safe and opened it up after a year, that same amount of money will have lost its value by the current rate of inflation. However, setting aside a portion of your earnings into the stock market allows you to achieve two smart things: to grow your money in dollars, and to preserve the wealth by guarding it against inflation,” he said.

The Treegar co-founder said that growing one’s wealth in the 21st century as a millennial or a seasoned veteran, does not need to be complicated and that is what Treegar stands for.

“As the world continues to ride on the digital wave, there has been a steady record of movement from the traditional ways of investing to that of the new age which Treegar offers. We are on a clear mission to provide access to global financial markets in the most seamless and cost-effective way possible to Africans,” Ogunlowo said.

He advised that instead of having a portion of one’s money stored away in a savings account where it is susceptible to inflation, a wiser decision would be to redirect those funds into investments like US stocks in order to secure a financial future devoid of inflation.

He likened the popular saying that little drops of water make an ocean to the growth of wealth, stressing that one could start investing with as little as $1 (one dollar) on Treegar and increase the level of investment as they go.

While urging prospective investors to start their trading using trusted and reliable platforms like Treegar, Ayo said investors do not need to break their backs to start investing and that the company can connect investors to over 8,000 companies listed in the US and local stock exchanges.