Transcorp has shown resilience, says NGX

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has commended the management of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) for its commitment to diversity and its performance despite economic headwinds.

“The company’s revenue growth and generation are strong. The board and subsidiary companies are well diverse with high female representation. We see the business that you are trying to build and even within the very challenging economic environment, Transcorp has shown resilience,” Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, NGX said at the company’s Facts Behind the Figures presentation on Tuesday.

“Transcorp has shown resilience despite the macroeconomic headwinds. NGX will continue to leverage its long-term relationship with Transcorp and explore more areas for collaboration,” he said.

Owen Omogiafo, president and Group Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp emphasised the company’s commitment to diversity, accountability, and transparency.

“For us diversity is not a policy, it’s just who we are. Diversity in age, gender, experience, and we can all see the results. We are also focused on transparency and we hold analyst calls after quarterly results to engage the investing public about our financials and strategy. The Environmental, Sustainability and Governance space also matters to us and our relationships with host communities are of great importance.

“We look forward to working together continuously with NGX and doing more Facts Behind the Figures presentations,” she said.