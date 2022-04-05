TradelandFX to provide over 2000 jobs in the financial sector

As part of efforts to curb the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, Tradelandfx Africa, a brokerage firm, has disclosed plans to create at least 2,000 job opportunities in the financial sector.

The organisation said it is also empowering youths and other potential traders in the financial market with the necessary skills to enable them to become financially independent.

Chukwuma Amanambu, Human Resource Manager at Tradelandfx, speaking in Abuja said the organisation targets 500 jobs before the end of the year and 2000 jobs by 2024 in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“We are aware of the unemployment rate which is at 33 percent, we will create jobs for people, either as an introducing broker, full time employee, an expert trader, copy trader or as a partner. At Tradelandfx, we are conscious of building a pathway for financial freedom for everyone in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Amarachi Ihedirimadu, Director, Tradelandfx, reiterated that the organisation which opened operations in Abuja recently, will empower young Africans with skills to create wealth, income and capital so that they do not have to rely on the government for jobs.

“We offer free weekly training, because we understand that knowledge is an important investment and key to success. We have come to Abuja to create a trading platform for investors to access the financial market. We have over 200 instruments on our platform which includes indices, commodities, stocks, currencies and more,” Ihedirimadu said.

Samuel Ladipo , trading analyst at Tradelandfx, noted that the latest Bank of International Settlement (BIS) survey shows that the trading volume has reached about $6.6 trillion . “That’s huge liquidity for the financial market. You can cash in on that, all that is required is the skill and we can offer you that at Tradelandfx, to take advantage of the huge financial market,” he said.

Sophie Jamal, Business Development Manager, Tradelandfx informed that the organisation will be committing 2.5 percent of its yearly income to charity, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). “We will go to rural areas to empower women who want to work and learn a skill. We will provide workshops and financial aid to women who want to create wealth for themselves. We will provide educational tools to schools and farming tools to farmers,” she said.