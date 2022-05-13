TradeDepot appoints Akubuiro as MD for West Africa branch

TradeDepot, an African B2B eCommerce and embedded finance platform has appointed Chidi Akubuiro as Managing Director for its West Africa branch effective from May 1, 2022.

According to TradeDepot, Akubuiro will lead further expansion of its services across more key cities in Nigeria and Ghana, and drive growth across English-speaking West Africa.

Akubuiro comes into the role with extensive experience in the FMCG sector, having spent over a decade leading and delivering commercial success for some of the most in-demand consumer goods brands on the continent.

Before joining TradeDepot as Commercial Director in July 2020, Akubuiro had previous roles at FMCG manufacturer Hayat Kimya Nigeria and Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, where he designed, oversaw and supported the implementation of various sales and growth strategies to drive revenue and meet sales objectives.

This experience will be leveraged to deepen relationships with key stakeholders in the retail sector and drive profitability in TradeDepot’s commercial operations.

Read also: SystemSpecs appoints judges for Children’s Day essay competition

In recent years, TradeDepot has built a reputation as the supply partner for Africa’s retail ecosystem, leveraging its data, technology and robust logistics operations to get consumer goods from leading manufacturers into the hands of retailers that can sell them.

With active operations in 15 key cities across Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, and an innovative merchant platform, the company takes the pressure off everyone else in the retail value chain by making it easier for manufacturers and distributors to get their products into more than 100,000 retail stores, and for retailers to access the inventory and financial services they need to run successful businesses.

“Chidi brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable in our mission to make life easier for retailers across Africa,” Onyekachi Izukanne, CEO and co-founder of TradeDepot said.

He adds, “In his short time with us, he has made many valuable contributions that have put us in a stronger position to achieve our objectives and I am looking forward to working more closely with him to drive more success and profitability across the board.”

On his part, Akubuiro noted that TradeDepot has been at the cutting edge of innovation in Africa’s retail space for a long time and I am thrilled by the opportunity to support the delivery of more prosperity across the value chain.

“Our ecosystem is ripe with opportunities and I am confident that we can continue to deliver the solutions to realise these opportunities.”